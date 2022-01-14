press release: Madison native Andy Kutler returns with his latest novel of political intrigue: Honorable Profession!

About the Book

After resigning from his agency under an ethical cloud, 46-year-old Dan Cahill commits himself to rebuilding his relationship with Megan, the college-aged daughter in Las Vegas he has long neglected. She persuades a reluctant Cahill to join the student-led campaign of a popular professor competing in the Nevada presidential primary against impossible odds. As they face powerful forces conspiring to clear the field, Cahill's deep-seated disdain for electoral politics collides with Megan's higher ideals. Each of their faiths are tested by political allies and adversaries, all desperate for victory, no matter the costs.