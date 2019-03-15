press release: Local journalist Doug Moe will be interviewing Andy Kutler about his new book, The Batter's Box.

In 1946, a returning World War II veteran is determined to reclaim his place among professional baseball’s upper echelon and win back the woman he once fell for. Two months into the new season, at the top of his game, he abandons his team, casting aside his fame and riches and vanishing forever from the public eye. What drives a man to walk away from everything he cherishes, never to be heard from again?

Praise for The Batter's Box

“Andy Kutler has the eyes and ears of combat soldiers and the heart of those who love them. The horror, courage, and camaraderie of battle rivals the grit of Once an Eagle, while the poignant authenticity of Will Jamison’s struggles with his hidden wounds highlight that, for many, the impact of war lingers far past the last shots of battle. The Batter’s Box is a superb work of historical fiction that carries important lessons for today.” - William E. Rapp, Major General, U.S. Army (ret.)

