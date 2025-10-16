Andy Moore & the Misfit Toys, Chip Cruz

Christmas. $20 ($15 adv.).

media release: Andy Moore has been making and writing about music in Madison for many years. A founding member of Madison’s bluegrass ensemble, Cork n’Bottle String Band, he’s also known for his years playing banjo with the Kentucky-obsessed Winn Dixie / Harmony Landing trio. Madison folk music lovers recall his appearances at the annual WinterSong holiday show at the Barrymore as well as the popular Appalachian Armageddon series. Andy Moore and the Misfit Toys will combine the good cheer and multiple guest appearances of WinterSong with the zany irreverence of Appalachian Armageddon. Moore has composed twelve original holiday-themed songs for this one-night-only Andy Kaufman Christmas fever dream.

Chip Cruz is a Spanish-American guitarist and composer. Cruz is known for his percussive and jam-tinged melodies, energetic live shows, use of multiple tunings on acoustic, steel and Weissenborn guitars and a diverse range in different musical genres. a