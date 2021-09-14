× Expand Colin Medley Andy Shauf

$22 ($20 adv.).

media release: Andy Shauf announced a fall North American tour in support of The Neon Skyline, one of 2020’s most highly praised albums, and releases a new video for one of its highlights, “Living Room.” The Neon Skyline, released on ANTI-, was beloved by fans and critics alike, and earned glowing year-end praise from Esquire, Stereogum, Consequence, Uproxx, The Atlantic, Paste, and more. In “Living Room,” “a polite question about a friend’s kid...turns into a hallucinogenic vision quest about death and reincarnation and living out our parents’ mistakes” (Pitchfork). Director Anne Douris visualizes this generational fear in its video. Douris elaborates:

“This is a story about growing up lonely. In particular, it's about how wage labour - the business of having to work to survive - shapes our lives from the moment we are born. I think we mistake childhood as being a time of ‘freedom’ when actually our lives are entangled in the struggle of working adults. So I wanted to weave together these scenes of childhood solitude, foggy recollections of being left alone in our empty house, where playfulness and imagination are tainted by fear. Fear of the dark, fear of abandonment, fear of loss. Visually inspired by the NFB cartoons I devoured as a kid, I wanted it to feel like an old worn out memory, discoloured by time and distorted each time it's remembered. Like these memories that we don't share with anyone else are more vulnerable - ephemeral to the point of disintegrating.”

