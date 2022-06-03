Anesis Therapy Grand Opening

media release: Recently Anesis purchased a 17,000 sq. foot building to home our new clinic located at 815 Forward Dr. Madison. After months of updates, we are excited to finally show everyone our facility. We have been working hard to create a space to support our mission to help people navigate the mental health and wellness aspects of their life in a way that honors culture, family, community, and faith. This space will allow us to expand services to better support our community.

Anesis is the only Black owned state certified Mental Health Clinic in Dane County. We have grown to almost 50 employees - over 94% BiPOC employees. We are happy to finally have a space of our own to serve our community. We open our doors to you to come celebrate with us! Open House will be held on June 3, 2022 from 12pm to 3pm. Please RSVP on eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 328294336197

About Anesis Therapy

Anesis Therapy (ACMFT) is a state certified DHS clinic that provides mental health, substance abuse and case management services. Anesis was established to bring more culturally competent mental health care in the Dane County area in 2016 by Myra McNair. ACMFT staff is comprised of racially, culturally, and linguistically diverse staff that bring insight into the dimensions of identity that we seek to address at our clinic. Anesis Therapy’s diverse staff bring rich life and clinical experience, insight, and community knowledge that deeply supports structural inclusivity within all aspects of our reach.

Anesis Mission:“Helping people navigate the mental health and wellness aspects of their life in a way that honors culture, family, community and faith.”