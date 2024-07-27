Angel Alanis b2b Maria Goetz, Geto Mark, Dexagon, JP Blanchet, Eman

Token Tekno After Dark @ Crucible : 9:00 P.M. - 2:00 A.M. https://www.facebook.com/events/479428747817835

features Angel Alanis b2b Maria Goetz, Geto Mark, JP Blanchet, Dexagon, Eman. Find more on the artists below, and the Token Tekno daytime event.

media release: TOKEN TEKNO 24: noon-9 pm, July 27, Token Creek County Park

An annual collaborative event put on by a collection of local electronic music enthusiasts, djs & producers who all share a common love for the music, we invite you to join us in celebration of life, music and summer as we party in the park on July 27th! This will be a free family friendly event (donations encouraged & appreciated) so bring stuff to grill, games and your dancing shoes as we jam out to some of the best dance music the area has to offer.

---Located at shelter #5---

---Cookout Provided by AXION JACKSON and JP Blanchet---

---Graffiti wall provided by Mr. Elmo himself will be set up and open for all to use---

---Disc golf...Volleyball...Horseshoes...Kid's (or adults) playground all available on site---

********************** FEATURING **********************

***ANGEL ALANIS B2B MARIA GÖETZ***

Cincinnati, Ohio

House / Techno / Acid

Angel Alanis: A Journey Through Rhythm and Innovation

Angel Alanis, a true Chicagoan, has been a driving force in electronic music since the early 90s. Born and raised in the city that gave birth to house music. With a career spanning over three decades, he's not just a DJ, producer, and remixer, but a master of blending genres and pushing boundaries. It all started with "Advanced Therapy," his debut record in 1997, which quickly put him on the map and set the stage for a career overflowing with creativity. Alanis's music is a vibrant fusion of techno, house, and acid, all infused with a driving energy that keeps dance floors moving. He's a master of layering deep, bass lines with intricate rhythms, crafting a sound that's both captivating and complex. His willingness to experiment is evident in the wide range of labels he's worked with—IHR, Tresor, Impact Mechanics, and his own imprints: Slap Jaxx, PatSeq, and Asquared Muzik. He's a true innovator who never settles for the status quo.

Beyond his own projects, Alanis is known for his collaborations with a diverse range of artists. He's always up for a challenge and loves to push the boundaries of his craft. His remixes and original tracks have earned the respect of top DJs and are a staple on influential compilations and charts. But it's his live sets that truly define him.

With his infectious energy and knack for blending tracks seamlessly, he's known to create a captivating experience for audiences.

Maria Goetz: Crafting the Future of Techno

What began in the mid 2010s as a love for the sound soon transformed into a drive to create music, and Maria Goetz quickly established herself as a skilled DJ and producer. With a distinct sound that's both powerful and captivating, her dj sets embody the essence of electronic dance music in their precision and depth, but she adds her own unique flair—a blend of techno and techno-adjacent music that create a dynamic and immersive listening experience, captivating audiences. As a producer, her ability to blend emotive melodies with powerful rhythms has led to releases on respected labels and support from leading names in techno, and established her as a force to be reckoned with.

A Dynamic Duo:

When Angel Alanis and Maria Goetz come together, the result is an electrifying experience, as they share a passion for pushing boundaries and a deep understanding of the underground music scene. Their collaborative sets and productions showcase their individual strengths and their shared commitment to innovation. Both Alanis and Goetz are constantly evolving, exploring new sonic territories, and staying true to their roots. Their dedication to their craft and their ability to connect with audiences make them true pioneers of the electronic music scene.

***GETO MARK AKA MARK ALMARIA***

Chicago, Illinois

Ghetto House

Bunkaball / Public Housing / One:Thirty / Fresh Meat Records / Ghetto Garage / Kool Switch Works / Groove Access / Chicago Jaxxx / Mastoid Kollektive / Pluralistic Records / Ghetto Rhythm Composers / Seclusion / Apollo Music Group / Bleep That!

Rapidly emerging from Chicago's vibrant musical landscape, Geto Mark is a rising artist deeply rooted in the city's electronic music scene. His tracks pay homage to the 90s Ghetto House sound, delivering a potent blend of filth and raw energy that is purposefully tailored for the dancefloor.

***DEXAGON***

Madison, Wisconsin

Bid Muzik / Run To My Beat / SOUP / Disco Balls Records / Music Marks The Spot / Pluralistic / Lofrequency Recordings / Diggin’ Deeper

House/Tekno

***ELMO***

Madison, Wisconsin

The Kitchen Sink / HoneyPotCrew

***EMAN***

Mexico City, Madison

House/Tekno

Skizzo/Below

***HYPNOASSASSIN***

Madison, Wisconsin

techno.house.breaks.dnb.glitch.i.d.m.

Illuminatus Productions

***HYSTERIA***

Madison, Wisconsin

Drum & Bass / Jungle

HoneyPotCrew

***AXION***

Madison, Wisconsin

HoneyPotCrew

***JP BLANCHET***

Madison, Wisconsin

House/Tekno/DnB

J-Edit Industries

***RAINBOW***

Madison, Wisconsin

Tekno

Four Circles

***SOFTCORE MIKEY***

Madison, Wisconsin

The Weird iSH

Ill Prod / JiggyJamz / No Coast Muzik

***THRASHER***

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Broken Beats

Better Breakbeat Bureau

***RAPTURE***

Madison, Wisconsin

Breakbeats

Shatterbox Productions / Better Breakbeat Bureau

We look forward to seeing everyone this July!!! A couple things to keep in mind...

Please refrain from bringing glass to the shelter area. Don't forget, there will be kids running around as this is a family friendly event! Also, please be mindful of the waste you and the people around you produce and make sure it ends up in the proper garbage receptacle. This includes food waste, cigarette butts, paint and beer cans etc. We love this spot and are fortunate to have a space like Token Creek Park to host events like this. The staff there do an amazing job making sure we have a clean and beautiful venue so let's all do our part to return the favor and leave it as just as clean as when we arrived! If everyone pitches in to help with this it will do wonders to make it possible for us to continue to bring you amazing events like this in the future! Thank you!