Angela Babler, Larry Stout, John Lombardo & John Widdicombe

Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release:THURSDAY 18 JUNE 2020

Angela Babler, vocalist 

Larry Stout, keyboard

John Lombardo, drums

John Widdicombe, bass

Otto's Restaurant

6405 Mineral Point Road

Madison, WI 54705

(608) 274-4044

5:30 PM until 7:30 PM

Reservations are required at this time for dining in the bar, outdoors and inside. Parties of six or less that reside with you

Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
608-274-4044
