Angela Babler, Larry Stout, John Lombardo & John Widdicombe
Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release:THURSDAY 18 JUNE 2020
Angela Babler, vocalist
Larry Stout, keyboard
John Lombardo, drums
John Widdicombe, bass
Otto's Restaurant
6405 Mineral Point Road
Madison, WI 54705
5:30 PM until 7:30 PM
Reservations are required at this time for dining in the bar, outdoors and inside. Parties of six or less that reside with you
Info
Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music