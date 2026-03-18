media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Angela Pelster for a reading and discussion on her new release The Evolution of Fire: Essays on Crisis and Becoming. She will be joined in conversation with Emily Callaci.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

“The Evolution of Fire is stunningly written—vivid in imagery, in the braiding together of language, and in the honoring of every person it shines a light on.”—Hanif Abdurraqib, author of There’s Always This Year

Crisis is an agent of evolution, and Angela Pelster knows what it means to evolve. As a child, she burned grass to keep weeds at bay and watched tadpoles transform. She basked in the warmth of her father’s love but was burned by his rage, and she witnessed a sudden, unnamable change occur in her older sister after an encounter with a stranger in a white van. In adulthood, she survived the explosion of her marriage, the destruction of her burning home, and a year spent as the single mother of a toddler without a home of their own. And like us all, she has weathered the upheaval of our current atmosphere—political instability, climate change, mass extinction.

But in spite of the world’s violence, Pelster manages to remain open to its beauty, deciding not to resist change, but to give herself over to it and let evolution make her into a new animal. She plumbs the depths of ancestral knowledge to uncover the scale of our ancient capacity for adaptation, from humankind’s early harnessing of fire to the grandmothers responsible for our continued existence.

Meditative and curious, pulsing with fascination, fear, and the untamable human spirit, The Evolution of Fire contemplates who we are now and what we still might become.

Angela Pelster’s new essay collection The Evolution of Fire: Essays on Crisis and Becoming is forthcoming with Milkweed Editions in April 2026. Her first essay collection, Limber, won the Great Lakes Colleges Association award and was a finalist for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel award for the Art of the Essay. Her children’s book, The Curious Adventures of India Sophia, won the Golden Eagle Children’s Choice Award. Her essays have previously appeared in Agni, Orion, LitHub, Ploughshares, Tin House, Granta, and The Kenyon Review, among others. She received her MFA from the Nonfiction Writing Program at the University of Iowa, and she’s been a McKnight fellow, a Bread Loaf fellow, and a Minnesota State Arts Board grantee. She’s the Director of the Creative Writing Programs at Hamline University and is the founder and director of Writers Go to the Movies.

Emily Callaci is professor of history at the University of Wisconsin Madison and the author of Wages for Housework: The Story of a Movement, An Idea, a Promise, (2025). Her writing has appeared in n+1, Dissent, Boston Review and Public Books. She is editor of "History Unclassified," an historical creative non-fiction series published in the American Historical Review.