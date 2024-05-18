media release: ​Join Beyond the Page to celebrate Latine music & dance!

Dane County Public Libraries will host several free events featuring Latine artists from Colombia, Peru, and Mexico.

¡Únase a Beyond the Page para celebrar la música y el baile latinos!

Las bibliotecas públicas del condado de Dane organizarán varios eventos gratuitos con artistas latinos de Colombia, Perú y México.

Afro-Colombian Music Showcase with Angela Puerta

Join Angela Puerta and her vibrant 4-piece Latin band for a fun and educational musical experience. Learn about Afro-Colombian rhythms like cumbia, bambuco, and vallenato, and develop a profound appreciation for cultural diversity. Puerta’s performances act as a bridge between tropical Latin American rhythms and the familiar beats of American rock and pop. She encourages the audience to dance and sing in both English and Spanish, creating an interactive and lively atmosphere.

Angela Puerta is a six-time MAMA award winner and Best of Madison 2019 and 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. She is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison, Wisconsin. Angela defines her music as eclectic since it is a reflection of the different cultures she has been exposed to including her home country, Colombia; Australia, where she lived for two years; and the United States, the place she now calls home. Her main music influence is Alternative Rock, Rock en Español, Pop, Reggae, Colombian folklore and other Latin American rhythms. She will be presenting both kids/family programs as well as adult programs at the library!

Muestra de música Afrocolombiana con Angela Puerta

Únase a Angela Puerta y su vibrante banda latina de 4 integrantes para vivir una experiencia musical divertida y educativa. Aprenda sobre ritmos afrocolombianos como cumbia, bambuco y vallenato, y desarrolle un profundo aprecio por la diversidad cultural. Las actuaciones de Puerta actúan como un puente entre los ritmos tropicales latinoamericanos y los ritmos familiares del rock y el pop estadounidenses. Ella anima a la audiencia a bailar y cantar tanto en inglés como en español, creando una atmósfera interactiva y animada.

Angela Puerta es seis veces ganadora del premio MAMA y estrella de bronce y plata Best of Madison 2019 y Latin Artist 2020. Es una cantautora y guitarrista colombiana radicada en Madison, Wisconsin. Angela define su música como ecléctica ya que es un reflejo de las diferentes culturas a las que ha estado expuesta incluyendo su país de origen, Colombia; Australia, donde vivió dos años; y Estados Unidos, el lugar que ahora considera su hogar. Su principal influencia musical es el Rock Alternativo, Rock en Español, Pop, Reggae, folklore colombiano y otros ritmos latinoamericanos. ¡Ella presentará programas para niños y familias, así como programas para adultos en las bibliotecas!