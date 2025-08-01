× Expand Jeff Alexander Photography Angela Puerta singing. Angela Puerta

media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.

Angela Puerta is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison, Wisconsin. She is originally from Colombia and her main music influences are Rock en Español, Alternative Rock, Pop, Funk, Reggae, Colombian traditional music and other Latin American rhythms. She has performed at different venues in Colombia, Australia and the U.S. She is currently promoting her first single, “Un Mundo Mejor”