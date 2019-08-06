press release: Pack up your supper and head to Olbrich Gardens for a fun-filled family concert to celebrate the winding down of our summer reading program! Come, rain or shine, at 6:00pm to play with bubbles and make a project with Olbrich Gardens staff. Then, at 7:00pm, Angela Puerta will perform a free, family concert in the garden. Concert sponsored by Overture Center for the Arts' Kids in the Rotunda, Olbrich Gardens, South Central Library System, and the City of Madison. Summer reading program sponsored by Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation and the Madison Public Library Foundation.