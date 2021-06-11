press release: Angela Puerta is a six-time MAMA award winner and Best of Madison 2019 and 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. She is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison, Wisconsin. Her main music influence is Alternative Rock, Rock en Español, Pop, Reggae, Colombian folklore and other Latin American rhythms. After landing in Madison in the Fall of 2013, Angela Puerta obtained a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the UW-Madison in 2015. Since 2014, Angela has been working for the City of Madison as a City Planner and is currently an active member of the Greater Madison Music City team.

We're taking our house concerts outside (al fresco) this year! Because your safety is important to us, we had to make some changes to our traditional house concert format. We're excited to share live music with you again! Limited seating, Buy Tickets Early! Al Fresco Concert Information and Safety:

Held outdoors

1-1.5 hours long with no intermission

Doors open 20 minutes before the performance start time

General admission, socially distanced seating

Face masks are required any time our guests are not seated

Restrooms are available

Carry in, non alcoholic beverages are allowed

Alcoholic beverages for purchase TBD

In Case of Rain...

For this particular performance, we will cancel the show and notify you via the email you used to purchase tickets a minimum of 3 hours in advance if we are rained out. You will be fully refunded. Thank you for your understanding.