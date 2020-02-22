Angela Trudell Vasquez

press release: Join the library in welcoming Madison's newest Poet Laureate! The program will include readings from all three of her collections, including her latest published in May 2019, In Light, Always Light. There will be music, and some interpretive dancing to poems.

This is a family friendly affair for all ages. She will talk about how she became a poet, her influences, how she approaches the page, her plans for her new role, and the craft of poetry and history of prosody.

There will be a Q&A and time to mingle.