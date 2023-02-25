Angela Trudell Vasquez, Madeleine Bohn

media release: The poets laureate of Madison are teaming up for a one-afternoon-only joint reading! Angie Trudell Vasquez, Madison's current Poet Laureate, and the first Latina to hold the position, will read poems alongside Madison's very first Youth Poet Laureate, Madeleine Bohn. The Youth Poet Laureate is a one-year term, and Angie's term ends early 2024, so this is a historic reading in the poetry world of Madison. Save the date for Saturday, February 25 from 2-3PM at Sequoya Library - no registration required.

This event will include ASL interpretation.

Angela Trudell Vasquez is a 2nd and 3rd generation Mexican-American writer, editor, publisher, and the current poet laureate of Madison, Wisconsin (2020-2024). She holds an MFA in poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts. Finishing Line Press published her collections, In Light, Always Light, in May 2019, and My People Redux, in January 2022. In 2021, she attended the Macondo Writers Workshop started by Sandra Cisneros, and became a fellow, also known as a Macondista. In 2020 she published and co-edited a poetry anthology of Wisconsin poets, Through This Door, through her small press Art Night Books. angietrudellvasquez.com

Madeleine Bohn is a writer, artist and lover of language. She grew up amidst great stacks of Dr. Seuss and Roald Dahl, which have instilled her with a voracious appetite for knowledge. She uses poetry to unite her scattered interests, which range from environmentalism and human rights to psychology and the kindnesses we overlook. Madeleine is Madison’s first Youth Poet Laureate.