Angeline Boulley
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Meet New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley, author of Firekeeper’s Daughter, Warrior Girl Unearthed, and Sisters in the Wind. Boulley shares her journey to publication, the inspiration behind her powerful stories and the importance of Indigenous voices in young adult literature. Free and open to all. Madison College Truax Campus, 1705 Wright St. Room D1630.
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Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
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