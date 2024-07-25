Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre presents ANGELS IN AMERICA PART I: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES by Tony Kushner. Directed by Audrey Lauren Standish.

Tony Kushner's two-part epic Angels in America chronicles the intersecting stories of a diverse group of Americans during the early days of the AIDS epidemic in New York City, Utah and around the country. Considered one of the most important American plays of the last century, Kushner’s drama weaves political, social, religious, cultural, and historical themes for a powerful message of love and hope, as relevant today as it was at the approach of the millennium. Part I opens this summer at the start of Madison’s month of Pride celebrations and is remounted in September in repertory with a staged reading of Angels in America, Part II: Perestroika as a kickoff to the University Theatre season.

Audrey Lauren Standish directs Aristotle Awes, Grant Borcherding, Nicky Chier, Ava Childs, Jayquan Jaeger, Maria Kolb, Malcolm McCanles, and Sophia Schmidt, with Noah Kohn-Dumbuya, Chloe Maier, Lane O’Meara, and Cooper Swanson as understudies.

Clara Molina Blanco and Amber Palson serve as dramaturgs, Emily A. Rollie is the intimacy director, Cooper Skubal is the fight director, Liz Cassarino is the vocal coach, Jim Greco is the scenic and costume designer, Aly Amidei is the costume designer, Zak Stowe is the lighting designer, Jono deLeon the associate lighting designer, Ethan White is the sound designer, Rob Wagner is the technical director, Becky Hicks is the props director and Mckayla Murphy is the stage manager.

Content Advisory: this play contains mature language, racial and ablest slurs, references to explicit sexual situations, and depictions of violence, and of illness and death.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible through generous support from the Brittingham Fund and the Anonymous Block Grant.

Performances will be held July 25-August 4, 2024, in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue

Ticket Prices: $28 Adult; $23 Senior (62 +); $23 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $10 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $17 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales