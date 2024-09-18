Angels in America Part 2: Perestroika

× Expand Beau Meyer Nicky Chier in "Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches." Nicky Chier in "Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches," University Theatre, 2024.

Possibly the definitive American play of the early 1990s, Tony Kushner’s Angels in America has won just about every award given. Set in the early days of the AIDS epidemic in New York City and elsewhere, the plot weaves real people with fictional figures; eight actors double up on roles. Characters include the real life lawyer Roy Cohn, a Mormon housewife, gay men with AIDS and their families, even Ethel Rosenberg. Although three decades have passed since it was penned, the political and social themes in the play are still relevant and even newly re-invigorated. Read Dan Koehn’s review of this University Theatre production here. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre presents ANGELS IN AMERICA PART I: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES by Tony Kushner. Directed by Audrey Lauren Standish.

Tony Kushner's two-part epic Angels in America chronicles the intersecting stories of a diverse group of Americans during the early days of the AIDS epidemic in New York City, Utah and around the country. Considered one of the most important American plays of the last century, Kushner’s drama weaves political, social, religious, cultural, and historical themes for a powerful message of love and hope, as relevant today as it was at the approach of the millennium. Part I opens this summer at the start of Madison’s month of Pride celebrations and is remounted in September in repertory with a staged reading of Angels in America, Part II: Perestroika as a kickoff to the University Theatre season.

Audrey Lauren Standish directs Aristotle Awes, Grant Borcherding, Nicky Chier, Ava Childs, Jayquan Jaeger, Maria Kolb, Malcolm McCanles, and Sophia Schmidt, with Noah Kohn-Dumbuya, Chloe Maier, Lane O’Meara, and Cooper Swanson as understudies.

Clara Molina Blanco and Amber Palson serve as dramaturgs, Emily A. Rollie is the intimacy director, Cooper Skubal is the fight director, Liz Cassarino is the vocal coach, Jim Greco is the scenic and costume designer, Aly Amidei is the costume designer, Zak Stowe is the lighting designer, Jono deLeon the associate lighting designer, Ethan White is the sound designer, Rob Wagner is the technical director, Becky Hicks is the props director and Mckayla Murphy is the stage manager.

Content Advisory: this play contains mature language, racial and ablest slurs, references to explicit sexual situations, and depictions of violence, and of illness and death.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible through generous support from the Brittingham Fund and the Anonymous Block Grant.

Performances will be held in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue.

Also:

PART II: PERESTROIKA

Tony Kushner’s epic comes to a stunning conclusion in the powerful and boundary breaking Perestroika. In a staged reading directed by UW-Madison alumnus Harry Waters, Jr., who created the role of Belize in the original production in 1991, Kushner’s sweeping exploration of fraught and conflicted times conveys a resounding message of hope and communion – “More Life!”

7:30 pm 9/18-20 and 22 and 2 pm, 9/21, Mitchell Theatre.

Ticket Prices: $28 Adult; $23 Senior (62 +); $23 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $10 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $17 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales