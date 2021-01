media release: Wednesday, January 13 at 7PM ET **Ticketed Event**

Live on Zoom Webinar, Tickets via Eventbrite – Join us as we welcome New York Times bestselling author, Angie Thomas, in-conversation with Dhonielle Clayton, for a live virtual event to discuss Concrete Rose, the prequel to The Hate You Give. You must purchase a ticket on Eventbrite to gain access to this event at https://bnangiethomas.eventbrite.com.