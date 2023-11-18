Angie Trudell Vasquez, Maliha Nu'Man

media release: The poets laureate of Madison are teaming up for a one and only joint reading of the year! Angie Trudell Vasquez, Madison's current Poet Laureate, and the first Latina to hold the position, will read poems alongside Madison's only second Youth Poet Laureate, Maliha Nu’Man. The Youth Poet Laureate is a one-year term, and Angie's term ends mid-January 2024, so this is a historic reading in the poetry world of Madison. Save the date for Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 11AM to 12:00PM at Sequoya Library - no registration required.

Angela (Angie) Trudell Vasquez is the current city of Madison poet laureate (2020-2024) and the first Latina to hold the position. She received her MFA in poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts in 2017. In Light, Always Light, came out in 2019, and her fourth collection of poetry, My People Redux, in 2022 both by Finishing Line Press. A former Ruth Lilly Fellow, she has a page on the Poetry Foundation’s website. Angie established the First Youth Poet Laureate program in the state of Wisconsin during her term as Poet Laureate, and is the current Chair for the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission. She is also a Macondo Fellow and has a small press Art Night Books. angietrudellvasquez.com

Maliha Nu'Man was announced as the second Madison youth poet laureate at a celebratory ceremony at Pinney Library on June 15, 2023. Maliha Nu’Man is in her sophomore year at West High School in fall of 2023. At age 14, Nu’Man self-published her first book, Photograph, which can be found on Amazon.

Light refreshments provided.

This program will include live American Sign Language interpretation.