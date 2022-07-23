media release: Please join us for Animal Wellness Action's first Animal Advocacy Day at the Madison College Truax Campus on July 23, in Room D1630. This FREE event will feature speakers along with a Q&A session, vegan food, tables for animal organizations, and a chance to finally be able to interact with fellow animal advocates in person.

Speakers and organizations include:

New York Times best selling author and AWA founder and President Wayne Pacelle.

Brenda Vetter, SoL Criations Farm Sanctuary.

Sarah and Kate Meyer, Off the Table Farm Sanctuary.

Melissa Smith, Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance.

Lisa Castagnozzi, Just Goods and the Wisconsin Animal Advocacy Network.

Wisconsin WildCare

Paul Collins, Animal Wellness Action Wisconsin State Director.

More to be added.

**Parking information can be found at this link: https://students.madisoncollege.edu/parking