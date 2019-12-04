RSVP for Animal Expo

Upham Woods-Wisconsin Dells N194 County Rd N, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release:  On December 7, 2019 from 9AM to 12PM Upham Woods will host a free community event that showcases our education animals. This event is for all ages.  We will be learning about and interacting with live reptiles, amphibians, and birds of prey. I can't wait to see you there!

Environment, Kids & Family
608-254-6461
