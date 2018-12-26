press release: Learn about animals and how they stay warm in the winter!

Explore a variety of animal furs and make predictions and test hypothesis to discover how animals are insulated. How would blubber, feathers or fur keep you warm on the coldest days? Which one is the warmest?

Kids will learn scientific thinking, make predictions, test hypothesis, and learn more about nature as they explore animals and animal insulation.

This program will take place in the Rooftop Clubhouse.