Animal Tracking in Winter
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Have you ever seen animal tracks in the snow and wondered what animal left them behind?
Stop by the Rooftop Clubhouse to learn more about how to recognize these traces of Wisconsin animals in the winter. Visitors will learn some tricks to recognize different kinds of animal footprints in the snow, and then cast their favorite animal tracks in salt dough to create their own molds to bring home with them!
Info
