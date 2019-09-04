Anime Club
press release: Come help us kick off our brand-new Anime Club! We'll discuss our favorite anime and manga, eat Japanese snacks, and decide our future anime viewing selections. Anime Club will be held on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30pm, and what we watch is up to you! Questions or comments? Please contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
