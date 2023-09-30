media release: Animus Quartet is led by Chicago saxophonist Michael Hudson-Casanova, and plays music from his most recent recording from March, 2023. Their music has been praised as being “...complex and nuanced, inventive and accessible,” by All About Jazz. The group features trumpeter James Davis, guitarist Erik Skov, and drummer Gustavo Cortiñas, all veteran Chicago jazz creatives.

https://mhcsounds.com/listen/animus-march-2023/

https://mhcsounds.bandcamp.com

Presented by BlueStem Jazz:

https://bluestemjazz.org/

and Audio for the Arts:

https://audioforthearts.com/

This event is BYOB