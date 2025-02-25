Anishnaabe Music: More Than Pow-Wow

media release: Join Lyz Jaakola for a live informance at the Play Circle Theater at Memorial Union!

Lyz Jaakola, Nitaa-Nagamokwe (The lady who knows how to sing) is the 2025 folk-musician-in-residence. Jaakola is a tribally enrolled Fond du Lac Ojibwe with Finnish-American heritage who will share traditional and modern Ojibwe-Anishinaabe songs and knowledge from her life-long study of Native American music, especially Anishinaabe women’s music. Using an Indigenous Informance style, weaving story, visuals and song she will be joined by her 18-year-old son to offer their 21st century American Indian perspectives.

The event will be livestreamed on the CSUMC YouTube channel.

The event is free and open to the public.

Co-sponsored by the Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures and the Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic+ as part of celebrating 150 years of Scandinavian Studies on campus.