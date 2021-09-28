ONLINE: Anita Hill

media release: The Town Hall (thetownhall.org) has announced that the special evening with best-selling author and activist Anita Hill and moderator Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. (author of 2020's Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own) will now be a LIVE virtual event. In the intimate conversation, Hill will reflect on her latest book BELIEVING: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence (Viking). BELIEVING will be released the day of this event - September 28 and The Town Hall's virtual conversation begins at 8PM EST.

Thirty years after her landmark testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Hill has written a powerful new book that tells the story of America's three-decade-long reckoning with gender violence. Drawing on her decades as a legal scholar, educator and advocate, Hill explores the far-reaching impact of gender-based violence, why it persists, and what we can do to protect future generations. A uniquely insightful combination of memoir and social analysis, BELIEVING is a strident call to arms from one of our most prominent and poised survivors.

The evening is presented in partnership with the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and Strand Bookstore. Strand Bookstore (www.strandbooks.com ) is also providing copies of BELIEVING.

"In order to reach as many people as possible with this important and necessary discussion, The Town Hall is excited to make the intimate conversation with Anita Hill and Eddie Glaude Jr. virtual so that people around the world can experience these two unique voices reflecting on the American Experience," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "The health and safety of our audiences are of the utmost importance so we are thrilled that viewers can experience this from the comfort of their homes."

The issues of gender violence, touching on race, class, sex, and power, are as urgent today as they were when Hill first testified. By examining court cases, press accounts of abuse, and personal stories, Hill reveals just how endemic the problem of gender violence is-and how many of us it affects and how corrosive it can be. She explores how it goes beyond the immediate abuse, impacting every aspect of a victim's life, from health and housing to political participation and economic security, and points to the increased risk for women of color, transgender, and nonbinary people. And Hill is measured, clear, and uncompromising in her demands that our courts and our leaders-including President Biden, who played an influential part in the Thomas hearings all those years ago-address this issue, and its impact on millions of lives, concretely and immediately.

Hill knows intimately that this work is still unfinished, and BELIEVING is the culmination of her years of tireless advocacy - a timely, vital look at the origins of gender-based violence, the laws and institutions that have failed survivors, and the paths to creating dialogue and substantive change. Prescient, adamant, and ultimately hopeful about where we can go from here, it is an essential work that defines the fight we face - and the way to win it.

About the Artists

Anita Hill. The youngest of 13 children from a farm in rural Oklahoma, Anita Hill received her J.D. from Yale Law School in 1980. She began her career in private practice in Washington, D.C. Before becoming a law professor, she worked at the U. S. Education Department and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In 1989, Hill became the first African American to be tenured at the University of Oklahoma, College of Law, where she taught contracts and commercial law. She has made presentations to hundreds of business, professional, academic and civic organizations in the United States and abroad. As counsel to Cohen Milstein, Anita Hill advises on class action workplace discrimination cases. Hill will be publishing her new book, Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence in September 2021. Believing is a new manifesto about the origins and course of gender violence in our society; a combination of memoir, personal accounts, law, and social analysis, and a powerful call to arms from one of our most prominent and poised survivors. Anita's previous book is Reimagining Equality: Stories of Gender, Race and Finding Home. She has also written an autobiography, Speaking Truth to Power. With Professor Emma Coleman Jordan she co-edited, Race, Gender and Power in America: The Legacy of the Hill-Thomas Hearings. Professor Hill's commentary has been published in TIME, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and Ms. Magazine. She has appeared on national television programs including Good Morning America, Meet the Press, The Today Show, The Tavis Smiley Show and Larry King Live. Professor Hill has received numerous honorary degrees and civic awards. She has chaired the Human Rights Law Committee of the International Bar Association. In addition, she is on the Board of Governors of the Tufts Medical Center and the Board of Directors of the National Women's Law Center and the Boston Area Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. He is the former president of the American Academy of Religion, the largest professional organization of scholars of religion in the world. Glaude is the author of several important books including Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul, which has been described as "one of the most imaginative, daring books of the twenty-first century." His most recent book, Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own, was released on June 30, 2020. Imani Perry describes the book as "precisely the witness we need for our treacherous times. He is a columnist for Time Magazine and an MSNBC contributor on programs like Morning Joe, and Deadline Whitehouse with Nicolle Wallace. He also regularly appears on Meet the Press on Sundays. He hails from Moss Point, Mississippi, a small town on the Gulf Coast, and is a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.