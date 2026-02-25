Anita Loeb, Diana Ferguson, Randy Glysch reception

media release: River Arts, Inc. invites the public to a dynamic spring exhibition celebrating three distinct artistic voices at River Arts on Water. On view February 6 through May 2, 2026, the exhibition features Bedside, a powerful and intimate body of work by Anita Loeb in the Powder Room Gallery, alongside featured artists Diana Ferguson (beaded jewelry) and Randy Glysch (stained glass). The exhibition will also be available for viewing online.

An opening reception will be held Thursday, March 5, from 5:30–7:30 pm, with artist talks beginning at 6 pm. Guests will enjoy 10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception.

Anita Loeb – Bedside

Anita Loeb’s Bedside series emerged during an extended hospital stay with a loved one facing a serious and initially undiagnosed illness. Unable to focus on her usual floral subjects, Loeb began drawing simple, straight-edged lines on watercolor paper. Those lines evolved into structured blocks—forms that became containers for emotion: fear, vigilance, secrecy, physical discomfort, boredom, fatigue, and hope.

“The blocks seemed to help me contain my emotions,” Loeb reflects. “One for fear, another for intense focus… for interacting with medical professionals, for feeling trapped, for all of it.”

Returning later to these penciled grids, she filled the squares with watercolor and gouache, using rulers, T-squares, templates, and at times freehand design. Beginning each piece without a predetermined color palette or pattern, Loeb allows intuition to guide the process. Once completed, however, the compositions remain unchanged—mirroring the emotional clarity and resolve formed during their creation. The resulting works balance geometry and vulnerability, offering viewers a meditation on structure as solace.

Diana Ferguson – Beaded Jewelry

Diana Ferguson approaches jewelry as both art form and meditation. Employing off-loom bead weaving techniques such as Peyote Stitch and Square Stitch, she creates distinctive, wearable works that merge bold design with comfort and versatility.

“It’s a noisy world,” Ferguson notes, “and for me, beading is blissfully meditative.”

Working intuitively with glass, ceramic, and semi-precious beads, Ferguson allows color and pattern to evolve organically until each piece “announces itself done.” With a B.A. in Art and a passion for experimentation, she produces eclectic collections that are equal parts art, fashion, and personal expression—grounded in craftsmanship and an immersive creative process.

Randy Glysch – Stained Glass

Randy Glysch’s stained glass work reflects his lifelong love of art and design. Influenced by the Arts and Crafts Movement and Prairie Style, as well as the work of Frank Lloyd Wright and Piet Mondrian, Glysch creates pieces defined by bold color, clean lines, and a dynamic relationship with light.

Primarily working in lead came construction and framing his pieces in quarter-sawn oak, Glysch uses high-quality and antique clear glass with rich textures. His panels and lamp shades are designed to shift and glow as light changes throughout the day. Recent explorations include more abstract compositions, movement-based designs, and larger outdoor metal sculptures incorporating stained glass elements—all created with the intention of bringing beauty and joy to everyday spaces.

Together, Loeb, Ferguson, and Glysch present a compelling exploration of structure, color, and process across mediums—watercolor and gouache, bead weaving, and stained glass. Each artist demonstrates how disciplined technique and intuitive creativity can transform personal experience and material into works that resonate deeply with viewers.

For more information, visit River Arts on Water at 590 Water Street in Prairie du Sac or explore the exhibition online.