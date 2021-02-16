ONLINE: Anitta

media release: Korbel California Champagne and global pop superstar Anitta have partnered to provide a Carnaval experience like no other. On February 16, at 9pm ET/6pm PT Anitta will perform a virtual concert viewable on her YouTube, Facebook and Twit ter to bring the Carnaval spirit to life in viewers’ living rooms.

Carnaval, a joyous and energetic occasion throughout Latin America, toasts the arrival of spring between February and March. Carnaval festivities celebrate life and culture with parades and street parties featuring music, dance, food and elaborate costumes and masks.

As a consistent headliner at Rio Carnival and Brazil native, the authenticity Anitta brings to Korbel Carnaval and the U.S. Latino community is unrivaled. Anitta has been named among the world’s 15 most influential musicians on social media by Billboard. Her first trilingual album was released in 2019 with songs in Spanish, Portuguese, and English, and she is currently putting the finishing touches on her much-anticipated 2021 album. Anitta will be performing her hottest songs at the Korbel Carnaval virtual concert including her latest singles “Me Gusta” feat. Cardi B & Myke Towers and “Loco.”

“I am thrilled to be working with Korbel to bring this festive celebration of Latin American culture to life through a virtual concert,” said Anitta. “Carnaval normally only has one rule - and that is to have fun - so we hope you will tune in from wherever you are in the world for an unforgettable performance!”