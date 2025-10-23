Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

media release: FPC Presents THE FAMILY REUNION TOUR

This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster. Doors 6PM | Show 7PM.

Tia Anj here personally inviting YOU to my Family Reunion World Tour! My new hour of comedy is for the whole family so bring your moms, dads, siblings, cousins and the friends who are like fam to this family affair! We are kicking off the first leg in March, so text that fam group chat and let them know Tia Anj is hosting the reunion this year!