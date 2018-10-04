AnjiPlayDate

Activities for all ages, 9:30 am Thursdays, 10/4-12/13. No meeting 11/22 & 29.

The library will provide play and art materials, specially chosen to encourage highly-engaged, self-determined play. When kids are done, they'll create a Play Story depicting their play that day. Messy clothes recommended. Open to all ages. *Note: This event takes place at the Lussier Community Center, 55 S. Gammon Rd.