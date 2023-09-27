media release: Mills Folly Microcinema will present a program from the 61st Ann Arbor Film Festival Tour on Wednesday, September 27 at 7:00pm. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Seating is limited, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. A $1 fee will be added for single admission credit card charges, but no fee for multiple admissions ($10 or more)

Established in 1963, the Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF) is the oldest avant garde and experimental film festival in North America. In 2023, the festival featured 46 programs with over 170 films from nearly 40 countries of all lengths and genres, including experimental, animation, documentary, narrative, hybrid, and performance based works. The 61st Festival took place in person March 21-26, 2023 and online March 21-29.

AAFF, a pioneer of the film festival touring concept, has been presenting an annual tour of selected works from the festival since 1964 to galleries, art house theaters, museums, universities, libraries, microcinemas, and media arts centers throughout the world. All filmmakers participating on the tour are paid to screen their work, providing direct support to these independent artists.