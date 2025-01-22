media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents the 62nd Ann Arbor Film Festival Tour, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Note: The date for this screening has been udpated since its original posting.

Established in 1963, the Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest avant garde and experimental film festival in North America. In 2024, the festival featured over 40 programs consisting of 110 films from nearly 40 countries of all lengths and genres, including experimental, animation, documentary, narrative, hybrid, and performance based works. The 62nd Festival took place in person March 26-31, 2024 and online March 26-April 7.

The Ann Arbor Film Festival has been presenting an annual tour of selected works from the festival since 1964 to galleries, art house theaters, museums, universities, libraries, microcinemas, and media arts centers throughout the world. All filmmakers participating on the tour are paid to screen their work, providing direct support to these independent artists.

Intersextion | Richard Roger Reeves Creston, BC, Canada | 2022 | 4 minutes

Best Experimental Animation Award

Two abstract energies fall in love, unite as one, then disappear into a vanishing point. Intersextion expresses a symbiotic interplay between two cosmic energies, contrasting the intersection of reality and self-expression. A film without words. No camera or musical instrument was used.

Getting OK With Being OK That Things Are Not OK | Zoë Irvine & Pernille Spence Edinburgh & Dundee, UK | 2023 | 4 minutes

Prix DeVarti for Funniest Film

This film represents an exploration into ideas of precarity and collapse, moments of the not-yet- happening as well as irreversible smashes. How do we learn to live in uncertainty? When the future holds promise of breakdown? We embrace the absurdity, the moments of lightness and humor. We are actively trying to get OK with not being OK that things are not OK.

This Line Connects the Void | Tram Quynh Nghiem Toronto, ON, Canada | 2023 | 16 minutes

Filmed in the artist's family apartment on the edge of Parkdale in the city of Toronto, this work explores the poetics of grief and precarity for the family around the time of death and dying regarding the artist's sister. With nonlinear storytelling and fragmented images, the work moves between speculative fiction, documentary, and experimental film.

Chasing Birds | Una Lorenzen Montreal, QC, Canada | 2022 | 8 minutes

Chris Frayne Award for Best Animated Film

In Chasing Birds, we follow a little girl who playfully chases a bird throughout a chaotic and transformational period. Chasing Birds is a story about disconnection between people and how change can be a terrifying or invigorating experience, depending what angle you see it from.

de-composition | Laura Kraning Buffalo, NY | 2023 | 3 minutes

A textural macro collage of a rust belt landscape-scratched, splattered, dripping, cracking, and bursting to the surface. Photographed and meticulously edited over one year in Buffalo, NY, the reverberant tones of the New York Central rail line provide the rhythmic pulse to a rapid cascade of multihued material decay and metallic de-composition.

The Sketch | Tomas Cali Paris, France | 2023 | 9 minutes

Ken Burns Award for Best of the Festival

I learn to speak French and by doing so, to sculpt my reality. In an artist's studio in Paris, I meet Linda Demorrir, a living model. Like me, she is transgender and an immigrant. When she speaks, moves, sees the world, I am fascinated. As I draft her outlines, it is myself also that I learn to draw in this new country.

Nothing Special | Efrat Berger Jerusalem, Israel | 2023 | 15 minutes

The Eileen Maitland Award

Between four walls, two women are waiting. One let death come and get her. The other let her life finally begin. Based on a recorded conversation, the film simulates their attempt to escape what they can't help but experience, as they realize that "nothing" can sometimes be special.

Matta and Matto | Bianca Caderas & Kerstin Zemp Basel & Bern, Switzerland | 2023 | 10 minutes

The Edge of Your Seat Award

In a dystopian world where touch is forbidden, Matta and Matto offer refuge to the lonely at Hotel Vaip. In the deceptive labyrinth of mind-bending rooms at their transient hotel, deepest desires are fulfilled and surpassed-but this comes at a price.

Long Time No Techno | Eugenia Bakurin Kiel, Germany | 2022 | 4 minutes

Juror Award

Bakurin appropriates Soviet film footage from the Odesa Film Studio (the Russian Empire's first film studio) to reclaim a memory of a lost childhood of two belligerent countries, inviting viewers to look for their own recollections in the same footage, creating an act of collective remembrance in the process.

ABOUT MILLS FOLLY MICROCINEMA

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.