Anna (album release)

Anna was born with music in her soul.

She started playing the piano at age 3 and playing the guitar soon followed. By the time she was 14, she was starting to write her own music. “when you grow up in a small town in southern Wisconsin there isn’t much to do. Music was my escape’.

After countless family picnic, church performances and local singing contest wins, it was time for something bigger. Anna was growing restless. The world was calling…literally.

Interscope Records showed interest in Anna soon after she arrived in LA age 16. They had their eyes set on her becoming the world’s next pop superstar. She started writing and recording with many notable writers and producers of the time, successfully getting her music placed on MTV.

While things went well, they weren’t exactly going the way she envisioned. So after 4 years she hit the reset button and followed her gut to get her college degree. She wanted to expand her knowledge of the music industry. She studied Music Business at Augsburg University, completing her degree in London, England while she worked for a record label, LoMax Records.

But once her degree was completed, life managed to take over and music slowly took a backseat. “I felt like a part of me was dying and I wasn’t sure how to start the fire again”.

It took a global pandemic to clear the way for her to find time for her passion again.

During Covid she started recording covers and releasing them online. After seeing one of her videos Minneapolis songwriter, Brian Kroening, reached out and asked if she would be interested in collaborating. Kroening was an accomplished songwriter with multiple Billboard charting songs with his band Rocket Club. “Within an hour of meeting Anna, we were writing our first song, recalls Kroening. She had great energy and there was an instant musical chemistry”

They began writing and recording with Tony Cerniglia of Soul Mine Music Company. According to Cerniglia the songs were pouring out faster than we could record them. They quickly found a sound that is hard to define but even harder to ignore. They had a hard-charging rock sensibility with a country soul.

Anna is releasing her new songs and sound in an album collection called “Restless Spirit” An apropos title for that little girl from southern Wisconsin who didn’t let the world get between her and her music.