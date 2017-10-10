Anna Durbin
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Madison Senior Center and Madison Public Library are co-hosting this brown bag lunch series at the Senior Center. Local author Anna Durbin will discuss King of Swords, Book 1 of her King of the Tarot regency romance series. Please note: event is at the Madison Senior Center, one block from the library: 330 W Mifflin St.
Books, Spoken Word