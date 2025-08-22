"Anna in the Tropics" Cast Reception

media release: Members of the Anna in the Tropics cast will be at Centro Hispano 2403 Cypress Way Madison WI 53713, on Friday August 22, 2025, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Complimentary food and refreshments. They will share their individual stories and talk about the play. Hosted by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD).

Phoebe González (she/her) is proud to be among such gifted artists for a seventh year at APT. Past favorite roles include: Marianne in Constellations, Clarice in The Liar, and Dynamene in A Phoenix Too Frequent. Off-Broadway: Boswell (MHK Productions). Select regional credits: Christmas Carol (American Shakespeare Center), Groundhog Day (Paramount Theater), Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), The Burn (Steppenwolf), Me... Jane (the Kennedy Center), 46 Plays... (Forward Theater), La Havana Madrid (Teatro Vista), Bridges of Madison County (Marriott Theatre), Quixote (Writers Theatre). Graduate of Northwestern University. Eternally grateful for my community, especialmente mi familia, mi amor, y mis perritos. www.phoebegonzalez. com

Jose Cervantes (he/him) is thrilled to spend his summer at APT. He is an award-winning Chicago based actor who earned his bachelor of fine arts degree in acting from UIC.

Jose has had the chance to work with many talented artists in numerous theaters in Chicago. Aside from his work on stage, Jose is also a proud member of SAG-AFTRA. He has appeared in a handful of television programs. He is best known for his role of Angel on FX's The Bear. He would like to thank APT for giving him an opportunity to do what he loves; thank God for guiding him; and his wife, family, and agents for their support.

Follow him on IG: @josemcervantes24