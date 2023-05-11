Anna Elizabeth Laube album release

× Expand Lacey Vandermeer Anna Elizabeth Laube looking at a lake. Anna Elizabeth Laube

media release: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Anna Elizabeth Laube is happy to announce the release of her highly anticipated new album, Wild Outside. Touching on themes of friendship, perseverance, and reverence for the natural world, Laube's latest work weaves a tapestry of folk, Americana, and indie-pop influences, captivating listeners with a fresh and evocative sound.

With Wild Outside, Laube takes her music to new heights, blending rich vocal harmonies, intricate fingerpicking guitar patterns, and lush electronic textures. The album features seven original tracks and five covers, a significant number for an artist whose songwriting chops have been compared in the past to Joni Mitchell’s (No Depression), but Laube finds a way to rework well-known songs in an original way, making them her own.

Laube will celebrate the release of the new album during a happy hour show on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at The Mason Lounge, 416 S. Park St, Madison, WI 53715, from 5:30-6:30PM. Nick Moran, her longtime collaborator and friend, will join on upright bass.

Visit the website at www.annaelizabethlaube.com