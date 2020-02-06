press release: Science Hall, Room 15 (Nelson Institute Student Lounge)

Join us to learn how our understandings of environmentalism and the environmental humanities could shift if we incorporate Islamic perspectives.

In her recent book, Muslim Environmentalisms: Religious and Social Foundations, Anna M. Gade explores the religious and cultural foundations of Islamic environmentalisms. She blends textual and ethnographic study to offer a comprehensive and interdisciplinary account of the legal, ethical, social, and empirical principles underlying Muslim commitments to the earth.

Professor Gade will give remarks about her book and answer questions.

Coffee and bagels will be provided.

Anna M. Gade is a Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor and Associate Dean for Education and Research in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is the author of Perfection Makes Practice: Learning, Emotion, and the Recited Qur’an in Indonesia (2004) and The Qur’an: An Introduction (2010).