Anna Meyong
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Free Farmers' Market Organ Concert
Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall on select summer Saturdays during the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture Concert Organ. Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed and all ages are welcome!
Program
Olivier Messiaen, L’Ascension, Mvt III
Johann Sebastian Bach, Choral “Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele” BWV 654
Théodore Dubois, Fiat Lux
Josef Rheinberger , Sonata No. 8 in E Minor, Op. 132, Mvt IV
Charles-Marie Widor, Symphonie Gothique, Mvt II
Joseph Bonnet, Variations de concert