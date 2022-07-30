Anna Meyong

media release: Free Farmers' Market Organ Concert

Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall on select summer Saturdays during the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture Concert Organ. Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed and all ages are welcome!

Program

Olivier Messiaen, L’Ascension, Mvt III

Johann Sebastian Bach, Choral “Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele” BWV 654

Théodore Dubois, Fiat Lux

Josef Rheinberger , Sonata No. 8 in E Minor, Op. 132, Mvt IV

Charles-Marie Widor, Symphonie Gothique, Mvt II

Joseph Bonnet, Variations de concert