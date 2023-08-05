media release: Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats and let us know if you will dine here that evening.

Anna p.s. is a nationally touring indie folk artist, entertaining audiences across the states as a one-woman-symphony with guitar, foot percussion, flute, and more. They play original tunes with the occasional unique take on a cover.

“Anna adds a diverse set of musical elements in her direct and plaintive songs with the use of looping. Whether adding to the melody or harmonic underpinnings with her voice, silver flute, or beautiful whistling, the effect of this work on Anna’s easy-paced songs is expansive.”– George Schricker, Wild Rose Moon