Anna Rasmussen, Charlie Rasmussen & Sean Kleve

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The ALL Chamber series presents Italian Virtuosity and the German Fantastic Style: chamber works for violin, viola da gamba and harpsichord on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7:00pm. Performers will include Anna Rasmussen (violin), Charlie Rasmussen (viola da gamba) and Sean Kleve (harpsichord), and the program will include works by Buxtehude, Handel, Matteis, Corelli, and Becker. Tickets $20 general advance or $15 student/ALL Member advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at https://allchamberjanuary.bpt.me.

