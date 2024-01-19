Anna Rasmussen, Charlie Rasmussen & Sean Kleve

media release: The ALL Chamber series presents Italian Virtuosity and the German Fantastic Style: chamber works for violin, viola da gamba and harpsichord on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7:00pm. Performers will include Anna Rasmussen (violin), Charlie Rasmussen (viola da gamba) and Sean Kleve (harpsichord), and the program will include works by Buxtehude, Handel, Matteis, Corelli, and Becker. Tickets $20 general advance or $15 student/ALL Member advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at https://allchamberjanuary.bpt.me.