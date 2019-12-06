Anna & the Apocalypse

press release: UK | 93 minutes | R | DVD, Blu-Ray | Dir. John McPhall

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash, and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

"Here's the holiday musical you're looking for - if say, you like a splash of gore and a parade of flesh-eating zombies between musical numbers. Eat your heart out, Mary Poppins!" - Peter Travers, The Rolling Stone