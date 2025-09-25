media release: Due to unforeseen circumstances, Luedji Luna is unable to perform as part of the Jazz Series on September 25.

In her place, we are excited to share that singer Annahstasia is joining the series lineup and will perform on September 25 at 7:30 PM. If you have a Luedji Luna ticket(s) they will remain valid for entry to Annahstasia.

With a voice of rare intensity and poetic clarity, Annahstasia draws from folk, soul and blues to craft songs that feel both timeless and wholly her own. Described by NME as delivering “bewitching vocals” that swell from whispers to a powerful belt, the Nigerian-American singer-songwriter uses her music as a space for healing and reflection. Her 2025 full-length debut, “Tether,” glows with gospel-inflected anthems and lyrical meditations on identity, memory and love. Named one of Clash and NME’s artists to watch, Annahstasia is quickly on the rise—don’t miss the chance to experience her in a setting this intimate while you still can.