UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Performing works by Robert Russell Bennett, Richard Peaslee, Astor Piazzolla, Osvaldo Farres, Alfredo Le Pera, and Mariano Mores. With Vincent Fuh, Leonardo Quintero, Glen Kuenzi, Mary Hsu, Roshini Traynor, and Dinesh Traynor.