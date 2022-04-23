media release: Meet Anne Goodwin, Author of the Award-Winning Book, Come to the Lake, Reflections on a Cottage Life, at Literatus Books & Co., 401 E. Main Street, Watertown, April 23, 10a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It doesn’t matter if you are familiar with cottage lake life or not, the book brings a quietude for all to enjoy. Some see the book’s cover and immediately relate to cottages and lakes, and others simply cherish the calming feeling they get from the messages in the book. What I’ve learned is that we can all be ‘Lake People.’” --Anne Goodwin

Have you ever wished you could kick back, get away from the frenzied pace around you, and watch the world go by from the shores of a beautiful Wisconsin lake?

Not everyone has access to a lake, but there’s a way around that.

You can enjoy similar feelings of wanderlust as author Anne Goodwin draws you into the spirit of Wisconsin lake life in her award-winning book, Come to the Lake-Reflections on a Cottage Life.

“I became a Pleasant Lake girl 40 years ago,” she said. “The rite of passage is simple: One must truly love life at the lake. That means swimming across it, searching for sunbeams as you glide under its fresh water surface and charting long hours in sailboats, canoes and kayaks. It also requires being immersed in the rhythm of the lake, which means opening books instead of pushing buttons.” www.pleasurablepausepress.com

On National Public Radio she has shared what she's learned about intentionally living a more 'analog' life. “This introspection opens up possibilities for becoming closer to family and friends and our natural environment,” she said.

Goodwin will be meeting readers and signing/selling her award-winning books at Literatus Books & Company, April 23.

Come to The Lake evolved as a book after 18 years of the author carefully chronicling her experiences.

When she paddles across the lake, ride along and see what she sees. As you read, the metaphor offers a chance to disconnect from the whirl of everyday life.

Goodwin explained the 1920s one-room family getaway (with boy and girl sleeping coveys), was bought for a sizable eight-thousand dollar chunk of hard-earned 1950's cash. Her mother-in-law Kathryn packed the station wagon the day school let out and checked her brood into the new (old) family cottage, christened The Shelter, by the name etched on the worn out ring buoy hanging above the wooden door frame.

Come to The Lake has a long list of accolades including Distinguished Favorite Independent Publisher Award-Cross Genre and 2018 IPPY Award/Great Lakes Region --Independent Publisher Book Awards

The book includes mesmerizing photos of Wisconsin cottage life as well as family pleasing recipes. Immerse yourself in Come To The Lake; it’s a magical journey where you can make yourself at home.