Anne Heaton, Emily Nott

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes singer/songwriters Anne Heaton and Emily Nott for an evening of music centered around love, on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 ALL Member, $10 students in advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at https://heatonandnott.bpt.me.

This special evening will feature acoustic music from Anne Heaton (Milwaukee) and Emily Nott (Chicago). Love songs are a lot broader than the Valentine’s season would lead us to believe, and we hope to share songs that celebrate love of community, friendship, self, and the natural world in addition to romantic love. All of these loves are valid, nourish our hearts and spirits, and are needed in the world. Come enjoy an evening with us!

Anne will be accompanied on acoustic guitar by Frank Marotta, Jr.

Emily will be joined by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jess Baldissero on the violin and Jeremy Ward on the cello.