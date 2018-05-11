Anne Kingsbury, Helen Lee
Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Artists' reception for Anne Kingsbury & Helen Lee Friday, May 11, 5–7:00 pm. Celebrate the opening of two new solo exhibitions by Anne Kingsbury and Helen Lee. The artists will offer informal talks about their work in the gallery beginning at 5:30 pm. Anne Kingsbury: Permission to Play and Helen Lee: Em Space Engram open May 4 and remain on view through June 24.
Info
Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events