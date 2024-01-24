media release: Annelise Ryan in Conversation with Christine DeSmet

Where: Mystery to Me (seats are limited, Get Tickets)

Livestream: Crowdcast (RSVP)

About the book: A potential Bigfoot sighting is linked to a vicious murder, but skeptical cryptozoologist Morgan Carter is on the case in this new Monster Hunter Mystery by USA Today bestselling author Annelise Ryan.

Business has been booming since Morgan Carter solved the case of the monster living in Lake Michigan. The Odds and Ends bookstore is thriving, of course, but Morgan is most excited by the doors that were opened for her as a cryptid hunter.

Recently, there have been numerous sightings of a Bigfoot-type creature in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest area of Bayfield County, Wisconsin. After a man is found dead from a vicious throat injury in the forest, the conservation warden asks Morgan to investigate.

When Morgan and her dog, Newt, go there to investigate, they uncover a trail of lies, deception, and murder. It seems a mysterious creature is indeed living in the forest, and Morgan might be its next target.

USA Today bestselling author Annelise Ryan (a pseudonym for Beth Amos) has been entertaining mystery fiction enthusiasts for more than a decade with her Mattie Winston Mystery series, the spin-off Helping Hands Mystery series, and the Mack's Bar Mysteries she wrote as Allyson K. Abbott. Now she brings her unique combination of wit, humor, murder, and mayhem to Wisconsin’s beautiful Door County with the first in a new series featuring bookstore owner and cryptozoologist, Morgan Carter, who is hired to determine if a series of mysterious Door County deaths might be the result of a Loch Ness-type monster lurking in the depths of Lake Michigan.

Christine DeSmet is a writer, writing coach, and an award-winning author and scriptwriter. For many years she helmed the Writers' Institute and the Write-by-the-Lake Writer's Retreat as well as online writing courses at University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was a Distinguished Faculty Associate of writing. She writes the Fudge Shop Mystery series and the Mischief in Moonstone novella series. She is a member of Blackbird Writers, Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, Writers Guild of America East, Society of Children's Book Writers & Illustrators, and Wisconsin Writers Association. Christine shares writer education and news posts regularly on Facebook.