× Expand H. Claire Photography A close-up of Annelise Ryan. Annelise Ryan

media release:

Annelise Ryan's new novel is Monster in the Moonlight: Under the light of the full moon, a quiet rural lane becomes the scene of a shocking crime that may be the work of a mythical monster in the latest entry of this USA Today bestselling mystery series.

When a dead body turns up along a lonely country byway in rural Wisconsin, rumors of The Beast of Bray Road, a werewolf-like creature that is said to inhabit the area are reinvigorated. For years locals have reported sightings of the terrifying creature, but this would be its first verified attack.

Marks on the dead woman's body indicate a mauling by some kind of large animal. The wounds plus deep scratches on the victim's car convince the community that the legendary beast is not only real but responsible for this brutal killing.

If the police have any hope of solving this crime, they're going to need an expert—enter cryptozoologist Morgan Carter. She's investigated sightings of eerie creatures throughout the upper Midwest. If anyone is going to track down the killer, it's Morgan, but she may find that the Beast is not the worst thing lurking on Bray Road.

About Annelise Ryan: Annelise is the USA Today bestselling author of multiple mystery series, including the Mattie Winston Mysteries. A retired ER nurse, she now writes full time from her Wisconsin home.