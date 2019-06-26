× Expand Annette Knapstein "White on White."

press release: Reflections Exhibits presents an exhibit "Optimistic by Nature" by photographer artist Annette Knapstein. The exhibit will hang in the gallery in the offices of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters at 1922 University Ave., Madison.

The exhibit will hang from June 25 - August 16, 2019. The galley will be open 9 AM - 4 PM Monday - Friday. Please call 608- 263-1692 to make sure the gallery is open.