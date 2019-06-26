Annette Knapstein

to Google Calendar - Annette Knapstein - 2019-06-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annette Knapstein - 2019-06-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annette Knapstein - 2019-06-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Annette Knapstein - 2019-06-26 00:00:00

Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters 1922 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Reflections Exhibits presents an exhibit "Optimistic by Nature" by photographer artist Annette Knapstein. The exhibit will hang in the gallery in the offices of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters at 1922 University Ave., Madison.

The exhibit will hang from June 25 - August 16, 2019. The galley will be open 9 AM - 4 PM Monday - Friday. Please call 608- 263-1692 to make sure the gallery is open. 

Info

Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters 1922 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-263-1692
to Google Calendar - Annette Knapstein - 2019-06-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annette Knapstein - 2019-06-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annette Knapstein - 2019-06-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Annette Knapstein - 2019-06-26 00:00:00